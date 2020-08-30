Snake loose in Beamsville
Niagara Regional Police are warning residents in Beamsville about a loose snake.
The Ball Python was seen near Ashby and Hillside Drive.
If you see the snake, Police say you should not approach it.
Instead, you are asked to call the Humane Society.
Officers in @8Nrps Beamsville (Ashby and Hillside Drive) area are investigating reports of a loose Ball Python snake. If seen, please do not approach and contact the Humane Society. pic.twitter.com/Gy5wR8wSHs— NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) August 30, 2020
-
Niagara Catholic District School Board Back to School Anticipation/AnxietyTim Denis Speaks with John Crocco Director of Education for Niagara Catholic District School Board regarding back to school anticipation/anxiety See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Divorce, Separation Rates Skyrocket During PandemicTim Denis Drive Thru on divorce, separation rates during pandemic See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Back to School Anticipation, AnxietyTim Denis Speaks with Sam Oosterhoff MPP Niagara West, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education regarding back to school anticipation See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.