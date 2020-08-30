iHeartRadio
Snake loose in Beamsville

Niagara Regional Police are warning residents in Beamsville about a loose snake.

The Ball Python was seen near Ashby and Hillside Drive.

If you see the snake, Police say you should not approach it.

Instead, you are asked to call the Humane Society.

 

