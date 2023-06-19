Snake on a train in Ottawa shuts down platform
A snake on a train recently became the latest cause of a disruption to Ottawa's light-rail transit system.
Hurdman Station's eastbound platform was temporarily closed for more than an hour last Friday, as OC Transpo employees and a passenger searched for the serpent on the loose.
OC Transpo tweeted that the platform was shut down because of a problem with an escaped live animal.
The transit authority announced later that evening that the issue was resolved.
OC Transpo said the pet snake was safely captured and returned to its owner.
The snake escape was a peculiar addition to a growing list of incidents that have caused LRT shutdowns in the capital city, including derailments, brake faults and weather-related failures.
