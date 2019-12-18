SNC pleads guilty in fraud case and agrees to pay 280M fine

A deal has been struck that sees SNC Lavalin Group plead guilty to a charge of fraud over $5000 and agree to a massive 280 million dollar fine.

The agreement comes months after a scandal that rocked the Trudeau government during the 42nd session of parliament.

SNC Lavalin had unsuccessfully pressed the director of prosecutions to negotiate a special settlement -- known as a remediation agreement -- out of concern the company could be barred from federal contracts for a decade.

Officials today said that S-N-C's guilty plea is not expected to hinder the company's long-term business prospects.