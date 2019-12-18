SNC pleads guilty in fraud case and agrees to pay 280M fine
A deal has been struck that sees SNC Lavalin Group plead guilty to a charge of fraud over $5000 and agree to a massive 280 million dollar fine.
The agreement comes months after a scandal that rocked the Trudeau government during the 42nd session of parliament.
SNC Lavalin had unsuccessfully pressed the director of prosecutions to negotiate a special settlement -- known as a remediation agreement -- out of concern the company could be barred from federal contracts for a decade.
Officials today said that S-N-C's guilty plea is not expected to hinder the company's long-term business prospects.
-
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
-
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
-
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
Matt talks with Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development with Niagara Parks about winter activities taking place at the Whirlpool Golf Course. For the first time ever the courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge. It will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th all the way to March 29th.