Sneaky dogs and fast horses at Fort Erie Race Track on Father's Day

A boom in attendance this Father's Day helped launch the Fort Erie Race Track for its first Sunday card of the season.

The horses took centre stage and ran the track to a massive $1.4 million in total wagering for the day.

Before the action could begin, the track had to deal with a curve ball in the form of Gareth, a rescue dog who had been recently rehomed by one of the families living near the track.

He escaped days earlier and was found running around the oval just as the first horses hit the dirt.

With the help of a few strips of bacon, track staff worked quickly to reunite him with his owners.

The track will be featuring a free concert with The Trip on June 27th, a family day event on the Canada Day long weekend on July 3rd, and Wiener Dog Race day on July 16th.

For a full schedule of this season’s event, visit www.forterieracing.com