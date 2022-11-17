Snow cancels parade in Fort Erie this weekend
The Fort Erie Santa Claus parade has been cancelled.
The road department made the recommendation today due to the amount of snow expected in the area beginning tonight.
Organizers say they are not able to reschedule Saturday's event due to the number of other parades that the bands and entertainment are scheduled in elsewhere.
