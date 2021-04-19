Snow in Niagara's forecast for this week

The dreaded 'S' word is in Niagara's weather forecast for this week.

While today was sunny and warm, the temperature starts to drop tomorrow with a high of 10.

Snow is expected to begin overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning with 5-10 centimetres in the forecast.

Periods of snow are expected to hang around on Wednesday with a day-time high of only 3.

Thursday we return to more normal temperatures with a high of 7.