Snow Parking in effect for St. Catharines

St. Catharines is instituting its S'No Parking ban this evening.

The ban begins at 11 p.m. tonight and prohibits on-street parking in the majority of the City.

Officials say the prohibition is essential to allow City plows to remove snow quickly and effectively from transportation corridors.

The clearing may be more problematic than normal as crews continue to clear roadways from the snowfall two weeks ago.

Conditions will determine how long the ban will be in effect, but in general, residents should plan to park off street for 72 hours.