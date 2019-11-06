Snow returns to Niagara's forecast
There is a chance Niagara could see some snow soon.
Environment Canada Meteorologist Joseph Mengesha says there is a chance for a mix of snow and rain over the next few days, and then we could see more flurries through the weekend.
"Low pressure air is expected to sweep across the lower Great Lakes on Thursday and we're expecting our first mix of rain and snow, changing to snow. We're expecting up to 2 cm at this moment."
He adds if the system moves northward, we will likely escape the flakes for now.
The City of St. Catharines is reminding residents a snow removal service is offered for seniors and individuals with physical disabilities.
Applications for the snow removal program are due by the end of November.
Niagara Falls also has a similar program through Community Support Services of Niagara but according to the city's website, they can't add any more seniors to the wait list until they get more volunteers.
