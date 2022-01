South Niagara remains under a snow squall warning.

Environment Canada says the area will see lake effect snow, and 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in total.

The band of lake effect snow over Lake Erie will continue to affect an area extending from Long Beach to Fort Erie.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably, and reduce visibility suddenly.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.