Snow squall warning continues for south Niagara with another 15 cm. possible
South Niagara remains under a snow squall warning with more snow expected tonight.
Environment Canada says lake-effect snow near Lake Erie is expected tonight with another 15 cm possible by Tuesday morning.
Officials say visibility will be significantly reduced at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.
The rest of Niagara is expected to get 2 cm in flurries tonight, and another 5 cm tomorrow, with snow ending at around noon.