Snow squall warning for Southern Niagara and strong winds possible throughout entire region

Prepare for some strong winds and possible snow squalls!

Southern Niagara is under a Snow Squall Watch as Environment Canada meteorologists expect heavy snow this afternoon and possibly into tomorrow morning.

The bands of snow could shift across the region, dumping almost 15 cm in some areas near Niagara Falls and Welland.

Meteorologists warn if the strongest snow squalls from Lake Erie stall over the region, up to 25 cm are possible.

Meanwhile all of Niagara is under an Environment Canada Special Weather Statement warning of wind gusts up to 80 km/hr.

The winds will batter the region as a strong low pressure system is expected to track across northeastern Ontario throughout the day.

The strongest gusts are anticipated along the eastern shores of Lakes Erie and Ontario.

The winds should start to let up later this evening.