Snow squall warning issued for parts of south Niagara
Fort Erie could see 20cm of snow today.
A snow squall warning has been issued and the impacted area extends from Dunnville to Fort Erie.
Drivers should suspect reduced visibility and snow and icy covered roads as high winds and heavy snow are possible.
Snowfall amounts between 10 to 20 cm are expected with the highest totals near Fort Erie.
The system is expected to continue through the day and end later this evening.
-
Pelham Panthers - Step 2 FrustrationsTim talks to Tim Toffolo Director of Hockey Operations / Owner / GM - Pelham Panthers. He feels the government has shut the door on GOJHL players
-
view from the drive thru - Walk, bike or take public transit insteadview from the drive thru - Walk, bike or take public transit instead
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK Jan 6Stelco announced it has signed a deal with a German/Australian company to construct a facility in Nanticoke to recycle Lithium-Ion car batteries AND it has acquired a 40% ownership of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and soccer's Forge FC. What will be the biggest business news story of 2022? Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.