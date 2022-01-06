Snow squall warning issued for parts of south Niagara

Fort Erie could see 20cm of snow today.

A snow squall warning has been issued and the impacted area extends from Dunnville to Fort Erie.

Drivers should suspect reduced visibility and snow and icy covered roads as high winds and heavy snow are possible.

Snowfall amounts between 10 to 20 cm are expected with the highest totals near Fort Erie.

The system is expected to continue through the day and end later this evening.

