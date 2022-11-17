Snow squall watch continues as South Niagara prepares for 30 to 60 cm

A snow squall watch continues for South Niagara with heavy snow expected to start late this evening and continue into the overnight.

Environment Canada is expecting heavy periods of lake effect snow and dangerous travel conditions between Fort Erie and Pot Colborne.

Visibility is expected to be near zero in the heaviest of squalls.

Local accumulations of 30 to 60 cm are expected by Sunday morning however some areas may see even more.

The first squalls are expected to ease off during the day Friday but Friday night into Saturday they are expected to return before wrapping up during the day Saturday.