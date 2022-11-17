Snow squall watch for south Niagara

Parts of south Niagara preparing for a big hit of winter weather.

Environment Canada issuing a snow squall watch for Fort Erie, Port Colborne, and into parts of southern Welland and Niagara Falls.

Extremely dangerous travel is expected as snow squalls are expected Thursday night and into the weekend.

Local snowfall accumulations could reach 30 to 60 centimetres by Sunday morning.

Fort Erie is expected to see the highest accumulations.