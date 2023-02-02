Snow squall watch issued for Niagara tonight

A snow squall watch has been issued for Niagara.

Environment Canada says brief, intense snowfall is expected to develop tonight.

Under the snow squall, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow.

"A brief but intense snow squall, associated with a fast moving arctic cold front, will push southeastward across southern Ontario this evening. Heavy snow will combine with gusty northwesterly winds to give significantly reduced visibilities."

Cold temperatures will follow the snowfall with the coldest air of the season expected tomorrow.