Snow squall watch issued for South Niagara
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for South Niagara,
Starting this evening snow squalls are expected between Port Colborne and Fort Erie.
Snowfall totals could reach 25 cm in some areas and reduced visibility is expected due to blowing snow.
The squalls should ease Saturday night.
Officials are advising that travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather and create near zero visibility at times.
