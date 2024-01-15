Snow squalls and bitter cold for Niagara this week

There is still a snow squall warning in place today for areas along Lake Erie.

Environment Canada says a band of squalls could hit the area today with an additional 10 to 20 cm of snow possible for some areas.

Visibility will be an issue if the squalls develop but they can vary drastically over a short distance.

There is a band of snow still south of the area but they expect that to turn north for a time this morning.

Meantime, cold winter temperatures will settle in this week across much of the province, marking a change from what has been a relatively mild winter so far.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures that feel like minus 14 with the wind chill this afternoon in St. Catharines.

The cold snap was ushered in by a storm system that has dumped up to 30 centimetres of snow in some areas.

The warmest day on the seven day forecast is Wednesday with a high of -5.