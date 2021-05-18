Snowbirds plan to continue Captain Jenn Casey's legacy with Operation Inspiration tour

The Snowbirds have announced plans for a new tour to inspire hope on the anniversary of a terrible tragedy.

The precision flying team will be taking to the skies later this year to continue the legacy of Captain Jenn Casey.

Captain Casey served as the iconic team's public affairs officer, and died one year ago after a crash in Kamloops, B.C.

An investigation revealed a small bird flew into the plane's engine after take-off and caused the plane to lose power.

Representatives for the team remember her as "enthusiastic, warm and witty."

The team will be joined by the 2021 CF-18 Demonstration Team to continue Operation Inspiration as they attend airshows and conduct flybys in Canada and the US.

Captain Casey served as the public affairs officer for the 2018 CF-18 Demonstration Team.