Snowbirds to fly over London in commemoration of family killed last week

The Snowbirds will be flying over London, Ontario this morning in honour of the family killed last week.

The flyby will happen at 10:40 a.m. in solidarity with family, friends, and all Canadians who came together following the attack that left a 9 year old boy an orphan.

CTV News is reporting Fayez Afzaal has been released from hospital and the community continues to offer him support.

Officials believe the 20 year old man accused of four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder was motivated by hatred of Muslim people.

He is now also facing an official terrorism charge.