iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Snowfall may complicate the commute in Niagara today

CKTB - NEWS - Snow drive

A winter weather travel advisory warns drivers of up to 10 cm of possible snowfall in Niagara today.

The snow is expected to start falling around 8 a.m. and last until 11 p.m. tonight.

Environment Canada meteorologists say 5 - 10 cm of snow may impact rush hour traffic.

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    COVID-19 UPDATE FOR JAN 26 - DR. KARIM ALI

    Vaccines and the covid variants, Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    View from the drive thru - Florida offers to host 2021 Tokyo Olympics

    View from the drive thru - Florida offers to host 2021 Tokyo Olympics
  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    Legal Stories of the Week

    Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Doctor who caught coronavirus variant will 'vigorously defend' against charge she obstructed contact tracing. Canadian mogul fined after getting Covid vaccine meant for Indigenous residents. .Ottawa teen fined for breaking Quebec curfew while trying to return to Ontario