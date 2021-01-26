Snowfall may complicate the commute in Niagara today
A winter weather travel advisory warns drivers of up to 10 cm of possible snowfall in Niagara today.
The snow is expected to start falling around 8 a.m. and last until 11 p.m. tonight.
Environment Canada meteorologists say 5 - 10 cm of snow may impact rush hour traffic.
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR JAN 26 - DR. KARIM ALIVaccines and the covid variants, Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
View from the drive thru - Florida offers to host 2021 Tokyo OlympicsView from the drive thru - Florida offers to host 2021 Tokyo Olympics
-
Legal Stories of the WeekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Doctor who caught coronavirus variant will 'vigorously defend' against charge she obstructed contact tracing. Canadian mogul fined after getting Covid vaccine meant for Indigenous residents. .Ottawa teen fined for breaking Quebec curfew while trying to return to Ontario