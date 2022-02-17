Snowfall warning and weather advisory for Niagara as rain turns into snow tonight

A rainfall warning has ended in Niagara, however a snowfall warning continues into the evening with up to 20 centimetres of snow expected.

Environment Canada says north Niagara may see up to 20 cm of snow by tomorrow morning, while south Niagara is under a weather advisory that's warning of 10-15 cm.

Freezing rain and ice pellets are possible late this afternoon and early this evening as the temperature falls turning it into snow.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."