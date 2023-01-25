Snowfall warning continues with heaviest snow expected this afternoon

Niagara is under a snowfall warning with a snow storm set to begin this morning.

Environment Canada says the region could see significant snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm.

It is expected to start this morning and end by late in the evening.

Meteorologist Doug Gillham from The Weather Network says, "We are going to have snowfall rates up to 5 cm an hour for a couple of hours this afternoon with strong winds, so very difficult travel later this afternoon."

Niagara could see some of the lowest snowfall totals in Southern Ontario as areas around the GTA could see upwards of 25 cm.