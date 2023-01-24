Snowfall warning for Niagara with snow set to start Wednesday morning

Niagara is now under a snowfall warning with a storm set to hit the region tomorrow.

Environment Canada says significant snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected on Wednesday - starting in the morning and ending by late in the evening.

Officials say there will be reduced visibility in heavy snow, and rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.

"A Texas low tracking northeastward is expected to bring snow to the area late Wednesday morning until early evening when precipitation will change to or become mixed with rain. Snowfall accumulations of 10 cm are expected, with locally higher amounts of up to 15 cm possible, before the changeover to rain."