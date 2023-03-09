Snowfall warning for north Niagara as storm expected on Friday

A snowfall warning has been issued for northern parts of Niagara and south Niagara is under a winter weather travel advisory.

Environment Canada says a system with hit the region tomorrow morning and bring 10 to 15 cm to the entire region but some northern areas may see as much as 20 cm.

The snow is expected to start Friday morning with the evening commute being impacted by snowfall and reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

Officials are advising motorists to be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

The snow should taper off late Friday night.