Snowfall warning in effect for Niagara
It may not look like we're getting much of a storm, but Environment Canada has put Niagara under snowfall warning.
The weather office says heavy snow will begin late this afternoon and continue into tonight with snowfall amounts around 15 centimeters by tomorrow morning.
The snow will taper off to just flurries tomorrow morning.
Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.
-
DSBN Trustee Complaint Sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
Matt Holmes Speaks with A Director at A Better Niagara and NPCA Board Member Ed Smith regarding DSBN trustee complaint sent to Ontario's Ombudsman
-
Rescue Dogs and Cats from Manitoba Heading to Niagara
Matt Holmes Speaks with Executive Director Niagara SPCA and Humane Society John Greer regarding rescue dogs and cats from Manitoba heading to Niagara
-
Weekly Women Health Show
Matt Holmes Speaks with Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues