Snowfall warning in effect for Niagara

Snowfall

It may not look like we're getting much of a storm, but Environment Canada has put Niagara under snowfall warning. 

The weather office says heavy snow will begin late this afternoon and continue into tonight with snowfall amounts around 15 centimeters by tomorrow morning. 

The snow will taper off to just flurries tomorrow morning.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. 
 

