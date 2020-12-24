Snowfall warning in effect for Niagara

If you wanted a White Christmas, you're probably getting your wish (and then some).

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for all of Niagara as meteorologists expect 10 - 20 cm of quickly accumulating snow.

It is expected to start this evening and lasting until mid-morning tomorrow.

Some areas may see 2 - 3 cm of snow per hour at times before the flurries start to let up tomorrow morning.

Black ice may form on roadways as this afternoon's rain quickly freezes when the temperatures plunge from today's expected high of 11 to -1 by tomorrow morning.