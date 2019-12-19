Snowshoe at Whirlpool Golf Course
For the first time ever, Niagara Parks will open its renowned Whirlpool Golf Course during the winter months.
The courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge and will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th to March 29th (weather permitting).
The NPC will also offer special events and workshops throughout the season focusing on health and wellness that invite guests to reconnect with nature and energize themselves during the brisk winter months.
Events will include the Full Moon Dinner experience, MoonGlow: Lantern Building and Release Workshops and Sparkling Sundays: Yoga at the Niagara Glen Centre and Mimosa Brunch at Queenston Heights Restaurant.
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
