Snowstorm road rage, Hamilton driver charged after pulling out knife

Hamilton police say they have laid charges after a road rage incident during the snow storm that hit southern Ontario on the weekend.

Police say two drivers got into a verbal confrontation at a red light after one cut off the other -- and the driver of a Toyota Rav4 then rammed a Honda Civic from behind and pushed it into an intersection.

They say the Honda driver then followed the Toyota to confront the other driver and had to use his snow brush in defence when the other man pulled a knife.

Police say the 24-year-old Rav4 driver from Hamilton is facing several criminal charges, including dangerous operation and assault with a weapon.