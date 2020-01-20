Snowstorm road rage, Hamilton driver charged after pulling out knife
Hamilton police say they have laid charges after a road rage incident during the snow storm that hit southern Ontario on the weekend.
Police say two drivers got into a verbal confrontation at a red light after one cut off the other -- and the driver of a Toyota Rav4 then rammed a Honda Civic from behind and pushed it into an intersection.
They say the Honda driver then followed the Toyota to confront the other driver and had to use his snow brush in defence when the other man pulled a knife.
Police say the 24-year-old Rav4 driver from Hamilton is facing several criminal charges, including dangerous operation and assault with a weapon.
Canada grapples with challenge of drawing psychiatrists to small towns from big cities
With psychiatrists in rural areas aging and demand rising, Canada is grappling with a crucial challenge: how to lure the next generation of doctors out of cities. Tim speaks to Joint Chief of Mental Health and Addictions, Niagara Health and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton Dr. Maxine Lewis.
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board closed today
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board are closed today. That includes both elementary and high schools with the separate board. Tim talks to President, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Niagara Local Jada Nickelfork.