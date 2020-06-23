So what does 2 metres look like? Hamilton health launches new social distancing campaign

Hamilton Public Health has launched a new COVID-19 campaign aimed at 20 somethings.

The Physically Distance Hamilton Style campain uses city-centric icons to help young people get an idea of just how far 2 metres or 6 feet is.

In fact, 2 metres is about the length of 3 french bulldogs or one Sobi bike.

The campaign was launched after an increase in the number of coronavirus cases among people in the 20-24 range.

Public health says the group accounts for 44 percent of new cases since June 12th.