Sober curious leading to change in drink trends

Restaurants Canada is out with its list of food and booze trends to watch for in the new year.

Be prepared to hear the term, "sober curious" bantered about more as consumers look for non-alcoholic drink options.

As a result, passion fruit, kombucha-infused beverages and tropical tea slingers are making their way onto drink menus.

While millennials consume less alcohol than previous generations, they are also into "premiumization", trading up for more expensive Instagramable worthy drinks.

Wood-fire cooking is also expected to be the rage.

While the cooking method isn't new, expect to see a fire-hot twist.

While wood-fire stoves are the norm for creating pizzas, chefs are rediscovering thebenefits of cooking so much more.