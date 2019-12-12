Sober curious leading to change in drink trends
Restaurants Canada is out with its list of food and booze trends to watch for in the new year.
Be prepared to hear the term, "sober curious" bantered about more as consumers look for non-alcoholic drink options.
As a result, passion fruit, kombucha-infused beverages and tropical tea slingers are making their way onto drink menus.
While millennials consume less alcohol than previous generations, they are also into "premiumization", trading up for more expensive Instagramable worthy drinks.
Wood-fire cooking is also expected to be the rage.
While the cooking method isn't new, expect to see a fire-hot twist.
While wood-fire stoves are the norm for creating pizzas, chefs are rediscovering thebenefits of cooking so much more.
-
Winter Festival of Lights Pays it Forward, Surprising a Niagara Falls Resident
Matt Holmes Speaks with Tina Myers from the Winter Festival of Lights regarding a bright surprise for a Niagara Falls resident
-
Ontario Government Announces 1.7 Million Dollars for Niagara Health Upgrades
Matt Holmes Speaks with Health Minister Christine Elliott regarding money announced for Niagara Health System upgrades
-
Welland Turns Down Motion for Out of the Cold Program
Matt Holmes Speaks with Welland City Councillor John Chiocchio regarding motion to set up emergency shelter in the Rose City being turned down