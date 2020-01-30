iHeartRadio
Sobeys bids goodbye to the plastic bag

Today is the last day Sobeys shoppers will be able to get a single-use plastic grocery bag at the checkout.

Starting tomorrow the grocery chain will be eliminating single use bags at all 255 Canadian stores.

Officials say Sobeys' other affiliates, including Safeway, FreshCo, and Foodland, will also start phasing out the bags at checkout.

According to the Canadian government, 15 billion plastic bags are used in Canada every year.

