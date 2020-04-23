Sobeys confirms Fonthill franchisee COVID-19 case

Sobeys has confirmed a franchisee employee in Fonthill has tested positive for COVID-19 along with two other employee related cases in Niagara.

The grocery store company says the employee in Fonthill who tested positive for the virus was working in the store up until last Tuesday. (April 14th)

Meantime, two other Sobeys employees have tested positive for the virus this month including another franchisee employee in Welland, and an employee in St. Catharines.

