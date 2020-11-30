Sobeys relaunching 'hero pay' in lockdown areas

So-called "Hero Pay'' is back at one Canadian grocery chain.



Sobeys is relaunching its pay premiums for staff in locations where COVID-19 lockdowns are in effect.



Parent company Empire Company Limited says stores in Manitoba, Toronto and Peel Region in Ontario will see the program again, as rising cases of the virus in those areas have prompted the shutdown of non-essential businesses.



Each week, eligible employees will receive between $10 - 100 extra, depending on how many hours they work and how long government lockdowns last.