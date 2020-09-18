Social gathering restrictions will expand to other parts of Ontario: Ford

Premier Doug Ford says newly announced restrictions on social gatherings in three provincial virus hot spots will be expanded to other areas of Ontario.

Ford says some mayors and regional medical officers of health have indicated they would also like to see the rules applied to their municipalities.

Ford says he will be discussing the further tightening of the rules with his cabinet, but gave no further details about the plan.

On Thursday, the premier announced that he was cracking down on people holding social gatherings in Toronto, Ottawa, and Peel, were virus cases have increased.

The new rules mean only 10 people will be allowed to gather indoors, down from the previous limit of 25, while the number for outdoor gatherings will drop from 100 to 25.

They also come with minimum fines of $10,000 for gathering organizers and $750 for those who attend.

