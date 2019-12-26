Social media post helps police catch impaired driver in Milton

Halton Regional Police are saying social media and an astute citizen helped take an impaired driver off the streets in Milton.

Shortly after midnight on Christmas Eve, police received a report that there was an Instagram video online showing a male driver slumped over the wheel at a green light.

An officer responding to the scene found the suspect vehicle travelling at a rate of 5-10 km/h.

The driver was arrested for charged with impaired driving after blowing twice the legal limit.

The suspect, a Milton resident, had his license suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for 7 days.