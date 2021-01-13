Socialization between households still a concern in Niagara
Socialization between households is still a key concern in Niagara.
As the province prepares for the Stay At Home Order coming into effect just after midnight, Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says they don't know how often people are getting together, but it is happening.
"If everybody was staying home and having just minimal contact with people outside of their home, there really wouldn't be opportunity for infection to spread from person to person because there wouldn't be that kind of contact. The fact that we're still seeing infection spreading, and in cases growing, implies that kind of activity is still going on."
The new Stay At Home Orders require all Ontario residents to only travel to get essentials like groceries or medication, see a medical professional, or go outside to get some exercise.
Essential workers will still be allowed to go to work, but all other employers need to allow people to work from home if they are able to.
The provincial government is expected to release more details on the Stay At Home order later today.
