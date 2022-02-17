Some areas of Niagara seeing flooding as rain continues to fall
Niagara is dealing with flooding in some areas, as up to 35 mm of rain fell within the last 24 hrs.
The rain started last night, and continues into this evening.
Residents are reporting flooding in low lying areas of Virgil in Niagara-on-the-Lake and in Niagara Falls on McLeod Road between Garner and Townline.
The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for the region.
They say a large amount of rainfall combined with melting snow has caused significant runoff causing water levels in local creeks and rivers to increase rapidly.
NPCA officials add that water levels had been running high and water levels will continue to increase into Friday.
Additionally, there is a heightened risk of flooding due to ice jams as the warm temperatures and increased flow break up ice on local watercourses.
They are urging residents to stay away from streams and creeks.
Municipalities are advised to check for debris clogging culverts, catch basins and other storm infrastructure.
Water levels are expected to remain high for several days.
Rain is expected to change over to snow tonight, with a snowfall warning continuing for north Niaga
-
AM Roundtable Bryan Rose and Martha J LockwoodAM Roundtable Bryan Rose and Martha J Lockwood
-
Get involved in the fight against human traffickingNot sure how you can get involved in the fight against human trafficking? National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is feb 22 2022. Parents, did you know you have an important role to play in protecting Niagara's youth against human trafficking? Tim talks to YWCA's Anti-Human Trafficking Program Manager, Kayla Mayer.
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, he watches bad movies so you don’t have to! Also catch---Last Call with Richard Crouse on Apple and Spotify. This week watching: *Dog (in theatres) *Uncharted (in theatres) *The Cursed (in theatres)