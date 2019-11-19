Some big changes coming to Trudeau's cabinet tomorrow

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to unveil his new cabinet tomorrow, setting the stage for the opening of Parliament on Dec. 5.

A change leaking out today is that Chrystia Freeland will no longer serve as foreign affairs minister.

That job will go to Quebec MP Francois-Philippe Champagne who served as Minister of Infrastructure in the past cabinet.

Among some of the other changes, Catherine McKenna will be moving from the Environment and Climate Change portfolio to Infrastructure and Communities.

Jonathan Wilkinson will take over on the Environment portfolio from Fisheries and Oceans.

Trudeau has promised another gender equal cabinet, but the buzz this time is how he will give a voice to the West without any Liberal M-Ps being elected in Saskatchewan or Alberta.

The new cabinet will be unveiled during a ceremony tomorrow at 1:30 p.m.