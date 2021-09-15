Some business groups concerned about enforcement of upcoming proof-of-vaccination system
Business groups say they have concerns about Ontario's plans to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination in many non-essential settings.
The rules take effect next week and the head of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business says small firms are responsible for too much of the enforcement.
Dan Kelly says he expects the rules to be loosely enforced because businesses don't have capacity to take on all the work.
The Ontario Chamber of Commerce says businesses want protection from lawsuits, more resources to hire staff and expanded capacity limits for affected businesses.
