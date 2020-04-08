Some Canadian officials changing stance on wearing a protective mask

To wear a mask, or not to wear a mask…that is the question.

And one with conflicting answers.

Canada’s top medical expert Dr. Theresa Tam has changed her stance on previous advice, admitting wearing a cloth mask may prevent someone who isn’t aware they are carrying the virus from spreading it.

But she adds medical masks need to be preserved for healthcare workers who are struggling to find an ample supply.

The debate over masks also gave us what is becoming an iconic quote from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during yesterday’s national address.

“It protects others more than it protects you, because it prevents you from breathing or speaking moistly on them. What a terrible image.”

Even members of his own party are poking some good-natured fun at the poor word choice.

St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle writes on Twitter, “For Canadians recovering from hearing their Prime Minister say “speaking moistly” let me say that we have your backs. Please remain inside and we’ll have more supports in the days to come.”