Some Canadian seniors will get $500 next week in a one-time payment

The federal government says it will give older seniors across the country $500 next week.

Minister of Seniors Deb Schulte says seniors who were eligible for the Old Age Security pension in June and born before June 30, 1947, will receive the payment without having to sign up.

The federal government says the one-time payment will provide immediate support before the pension is increased by 10 per cent for those 75 and older next July.

Schulte says the payment will help seniors with higher costs later in life.