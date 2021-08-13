Some Canadian seniors will get one-time $500 payment next week

Some seniors will be getting a one-time $500 payment next week.

Federal Senior's Minister Deb Schulte announced seniors who were eligible for the Old Age Security pension in June 2021 and born on or before June 30, 1947 will get the payment without needing to apply.

It is considered taxable.

Anyone receiving their pension payment by direct deposit will automatically receive the $500 next week, but cheques might be delayed, including for seniors outside of Canada.

Old Age Security payments are scheduled to increase by 10 percent for seniors 75 and up beginning July 2022.

Next week's payment comes as seniors across the country report they were suddenly cut off from monthly government payments due to pandemic benefits they received last year.

Some seniors who received the CERB and Canada Recovery Benefit did not qualify for the guaranteed income supplement or were facing drastic deductions to it.