A new poll suggests some Canadians are feeling more upbeat about the state of the domestic economy, though not quite as positive as they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.



The annual Leger survey of economic confidence found that nearly two in every five respondents rated the economy as being good or very good, which was up from the same survey last February.



Still, just over half of respondents weren't as chipper on the economy, with 54 per cent rating it as poor or very poor.



That figure was a drop from the 61 per cent of respondents in last year's survey, but still above the 36 per cent recorded in February 2020 just before the first wave of the pandemic.



Christian Bourque, Leger's executive vice-president, says the results suggest respondents are much more optimistic about the economy than markets and economists who have downshifted expectations for the year.



The poll of 2,399 Canadians who took part in an online panel between January 7th and 12th cannot be given a margin of error because internet panels are not considered to be truly random samples.