Some Canadians can start applying for Emergency Response Benefit today

Canadians can start applying for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit today.

The fund provides up to $500 a week for people who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

Since officials are expecting a flood of applications to start coming in, The Canada Revenue Agency has set up specific application guidelines based on date of birth.

People born between January and March are invited to start submitting their applications today.

Tomorrow, people born in April, May, and June can apply.

If you were born in July, August or September you’re asked to apply on Wednesday.

And if you celebrate in October, November, or December Thursday is your day.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are free-for alls.

“This was the plan to make sure systems don’t get overloaded,” St. Catharines MP Chris Bittle explains. “A lot of people are going to be online, on the phones, be patient.”

If you applied for EI on or after March 15th, your claim will be automatically processed through the CERB.