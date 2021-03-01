Some cities to expand COVID-19 vaccination efforts to include people in shelter system

People in the shelter systems in Hamilton and Toronto may soon receive COVID-19 vaccines.

The province has now included people experiencing homeless in some cities as part of the Phase One vaccination rollout plan.

People in Toronto may receive their shot this week while officials in Hamilton are planning to have mobile pop-up clinics at all shelters from February 27th to March 2nd.

People experiencing homelessness have been identified as high risk for COVID-19.

A pilot project in Toronto aiming to vaccinate people experiencing homelessness was put on pause in January due to supply issues.