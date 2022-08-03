Some community facilities will be closed to public for Canada Summer Games

Communities across Niagara are getting ready to welcome athletes competing in the Canada Summer Games.

The Games start on Sunday, following an opening ceremony in St. Catharines this Saturday, and continue for two weeks ending on the 21st.

Some local facilities may be closed to the general public due to the Games.

The Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake will host tennis and sailing events.

The public pool, tennis courts, and baseball diamond located in Memorial Park will be closed to the public from August 3 to 15 to accommodate the tennis events.

The soccer fields and playground at Memorial Park will remain open.

Residents are encouraged to park elsewhere if visiting Memorial Park, as public parking will be limited from August 3 to 15.

Taking place from August 17 to 21, sailing events will have minimal impact on the surrounding area.

“What an honour it is to host the Games right here in Niagara-on-the-Lake,” stated CAO Marnie Cluckie. “This is a great opportunity to showcase our beautiful Town and facilities and encourage local support of our Canadian athletes.”

You can buy tickets for the Games here.