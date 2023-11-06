'Some' deaths after fire at Canada's high commission in Abuja: Nigerian official

A fire official in Nigeria's capital says there were deaths following a blaze at Canada's high commission in Abuja today.

Sina Abioye, head of operations for the fire service in the capital area says the investigation is still ongoing but ``some'' were fatally injured.

He could not confirm how many people died or suffered injuries, nor when exactly the fire took place.

Local media reported smoke appearing midday from the building, which is located in the diplomatic quarter of Abuja.

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Data the department filed with the Senate foreign-affairs committee shows that as of August 2022, there were 12 Canadian diplomats posted in Abuja and 32 locally hired staff.