Some experts worried Ontario is moving too quickly ending mask mandates

Some health experts say the province is moving too quickly to end all COVID-19 public health orders and shift the onus of protection to individuals.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Gerald Evans is one of several experts who say the province's timeline of lifting most mask mandates on March 21st and all restrictions by April 27th is too rushed.

The member of Ontario's science advisory table says mask requirements should be kept in place until the weather gets warmer and coronavirus activity naturally diminishes.

Evans says there's a narrative being driven that everything is over -- but he says he thinks we need a bit more of what he describes as ``time-based caution.''