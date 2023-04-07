Some families in Quebec could spend Easter in the dark

Some families in Quebec could be spending the Easter long weekend in the dark after a fierce ice storm knocked out power for more than one-million customers in the province.



The storm also led to the death of a man who was crushed by a tree southwest of Montreal.



Hydro-Quebec says it expects to restore power to 70 or 80 per cent of affected customers by the end of today, but confirms that outages will likely stretch into the weekend in some places.



Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon says about half the blackouts were in the Montreal region.



Premier Francois Legault is asking Quebecers to be patient.



Asked about future storms and the resiliency of the province's power grid, Legault said Hydro-Quebec is working on making the network better able to resist ice and wind storms.