Some federal politicians pledge to donate automatic raises to charities

Politicians of all stripes are pledging to donate a bump in salary to charities as the nation continues to deal with the repercussions of COVID-19.

Starting today, MPs are getting a 2.1 percent pay hike.

The increase is due to legislation passed back in 2005 that automatically bumps pay on April 1st of each year based on the average increase negotiated by major bargaining units in the private sector.

Parliament would need to be recalled to stop the increase from happening.

Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer are among the politicians planning to donate the difference.

A spokesperson for NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says he will also be increasing the amount he donates to charities.​